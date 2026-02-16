Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Guwahati visit reset Congress’ Assam poll strategy?

With the political temperature rising ahead of the 2026 Assam Assembly elections, the Congress is shifting into campaign mode. Congress National General Secretary and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will undertake a two-day visit to Guwahati on February 18 and 19 to steer crucial deliberations on candidate selection and election strategy.

The party confirmed that Priyanka Gandhi will chair meetings of the screening committee constituted for Assam, marking an important phase in the Congress’s preparations for the upcoming electoral battle.

According to official communication, she will arrive at Assam Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters Rajiv Bhawan on February 18, where a series of high-level consultations have been lined up.

Her first engagement will be with the screening committee, which she heads for Assam. The panel is tasked with evaluating prospective candidates and shortlisting names for the Assembly polls.

This will be followed by a meeting of the state Congress political affairs committee. The schedule then unfolds into a marathon of back-to-back discussions through the day, including interactions with:

Chairpersons of state Congress committees

Congress MLAs

District Congress unit presidents

Leaders of the party’s four frontal organisations

The leader of the Congress Legislative Party in Assam

Party sources indicated that deliberations are expected to continue until around 10 pm on the first day, after which she will stay overnight in Guwahati.

On the morning of February 19, Priyanka Gandhi will resume consultations with Assam Congress working presidents, Members of Parliament, and representatives of various party cells and departments.

Later in the afternoon, she is scheduled to visit the Manabendra Sarma Complex, where she will meet block Congress committee presidents and other organisational office-bearers from across the state.

Assam is gearing up for Assembly elections and the Congress has formally initiated its candidate selection process across constituencies.