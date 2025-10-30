‘Will set everything on fire’: Man holds 17 children hostage in Powai, all rescued safely

Panic gripped Mumbai’s Powai area on Thursday after a man, identified as Rohit Arya, allegedly held several children hostage and threatened to “set everything on fire” if his demands were not met.

According to police, Arya had released a video claiming he wanted to speak with certain people and warning that he would harm himself and the children if ignored. The incident prompted a swift response from Mumbai Police, who cordoned off the area and began negotiations.

“A man, identified as Rohit Arya, has held a few children hostage in the Powai area. He has released a video purportedly saying that he wants to speak with a few people, and if he is not allowed to do it, he will set everything on fire and harm himself and the children,” an official statement said.

After hours of careful handling, all the children were rescued safely and handed over to their guardians. “All children have been safely rescued from the spot. The man has been detained and is being questioned to determine why he took such a step and whether he is mentally unstable,” police confirmed.

Officials added that Arya appeared to be mentally disturbed. “The man seems to be mentally unstable, and the police are trying to handle the matter carefully,” one officer noted.

Authorities said further details will be released after verification. “All the children are safe and handed over to their guardians. Other details will be shared at the earliest after due verification,” police added.

An investigation into the motive behind Arya’s actions is ongoing.