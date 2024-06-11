The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may have emerged as the single largest party in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, but the Congress-led INDIA alliance is confident of putting up a formidable resistance to the ruling party's parliamentary tactics. Gaurav Gogoi, the deputy leader of the Congress in the previous Lok Sabha, believes that with over 230 MPs, the INDIA bloc will be a robust "wall of defenders" against the BJP's attempts to "bulldoze bills, intimidate, and suspend" opposition members.

"I do see that in the 236 MPs of the INDIA bloc, we will have a Parliament where they cannot bulldoze bills, intimidate us, suspend us. They had suspended 146 MPs (last year), will they suspend 236 this time?" Gogoi asked.

Gogoi dismisses suggestions that NDA allies like the TDP's Chandrababu Naidu and JD(U)'s Nitish Kumar have capitulated to the BJP, calling them "extremely shrewd political minds" whose true intentions remain to be seen. He predictes that the NDA government may not last a full term, citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership style as a hindrance to successfully running a coalition.

"Till the time Modi is there as PM, I don't think their approach to Parliament is going to change. They will still try to bulldoze, suspend, disqualify, poach. But yes, as in football, while there were three defenders (earlier), our wall (of defenders) is now bigger and much more robust," Gogoi stated.

The Congress leader believes that the INDIA bloc's strong showing in the elections is a "lesson in humility" for Modi, who, according to Gogoi, lacks the flexibility and inclusiveness required to govern a coalition effectively.

While the BJP may have secured a majority in the NDA alliance, Gogoi emphasises that the INDIA bloc's tally of 236 seats, just 50 short of the NDA's, should not be overlooked. "What was the difference between the NDA alliance and the INDIA bloc, a mere 50 seats. So, why are we talking about two parties, why are we ignoring the fate of the Shiv Sena and the NCP (NDA constituents) in Maharashtra... why are we not talking about the NPP in Meghalaya," he said.

As the opposition gears up for a confrontational stance in Parliament, the stage is set for a potential showdown between the ruling party's agenda and the INDIA bloc's determination to resist what it perceives as unilateral decision-making.

(With inputs from PTI)