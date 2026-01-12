Winter care steps intensified at Assam state zoo as temperatures dip

Heaters, bedding and additional lighting have been put in place at the Assam State Zoo and Botanical Garden to protect animals from low winter temperatures, with round-the-clock measures introduced across several enclosures.

Zoo authorities said heaters are being used continuously for big cats, including lions and tigers, while animals are also exposed to sunlight during the mornings. At night, heated shelters have been arranged to maintain warmth. Stubble has been laid for species that require additional insulation, including tortoises.

Rajani Kanta Deka, head animal keeper, said the steps were taken following directions from the zoo director. Electric bulbs have also been installed for reptiles, birds and other temperature-sensitive animals to ensure stable conditions through the colder hours.

Blankets have been spread on enclosure floors to reduce contact with cold surfaces overnight. Officials said most enclosures now have a combination of heating devices and bedding to prevent stress caused by falling temperatures.

Alongside winter care, the zoo has reported a steady phase of animal breeding. Several species have given birth in recent months, with new arrivals including cubs, calves and young ones across different enclosures. A giraffe has delivered a calf, while tigers and rhinos have also recorded births. Two rhino calves have already been born, with more expected by the end of the year.

Zoo authorities said animal exchange programmes are continuing, and discussions are underway with the Central Zoo Authority to bring in new species, including zebras and kangaroos.

Located in the heart of Guwahati, the state zoo spreads across 175 hectares, while its botanical garden covers another 82 hectares, making it one of the largest green spaces within the city.