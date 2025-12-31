Assam couple burnt alive on suspicion of witchcraft in Karbi Anglong

A couple was brutally killed after being burnt alive by a group of villagers on suspicion of practicing witchcraft in Karbi Anglong district of Assam, police said on December 31.

The incident occurred on the night of December 30 at No. 1 Beloguri Munda village in the Howraghat area of the district.

According to police, the assailants first attacked the couple with sharp weapons inside their house and later set the house on fire, resulting in their deaths. The victims were accused by villagers of practising witchcraft and allegedly bringing misfortune to the surrounding area.

The deceased have been identified as Gardi Birowa (43) and Mira Birowa (33).

Senior police and civil administration officials visited the spot soon after the incident and have launched an investigation to identify and arrest those involved in the crime. Security has also been tightened in the area.

An official said the region continues to remain affected by deep-rooted superstitions, with rumours often leading to violent attacks on individuals. “Such beliefs cause immense suffering and loss of innocent lives,” the official added.

Police said that in addition to being booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), witch-hunting is a punishable offence under Assam law, and strict action will be taken against all those involved.