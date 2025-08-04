With 7000 Gibbon's in Assam, India's only ape, the Western Hoolock Gibbon declared among 25 most endangered primates

The Western Hoolock Gibbon, an ape species native to India, with approximately 7000 gibbons in Assam, as per the estimation made by Primate Research Centre NE India, declared amongst 25 most endangered Primates of the world by IUCN Primate Specialist Group in the 30th International Primatological Society (IPS) Congress, held at Antananavario, Madagascar from July 20 to 25, bringing an urgent focus to the conservation challenges facing the species in Northeast India.

The fact that Assam is a "stronghold" with "60% of the entire India's population which is approximately 12000" suggests that the designation is for a species where Assam plays a critical role in its survival. The Western Hoolock Gibbon has been declared among the world's 25 most endangered primates by the members of of IUCN SSC-PSG South Asia, along with Primate Research Centre (PRC) NE India and other primatologists from across the country.



According to data presented at the congress, the global population of the Western Hoolock Gibbon is estimated to be around 32,500 individuals, spread across Myanmar, Bangladesh, and the northeastern part of India. A significant portion of this one third population, approximately 7,000 individuals, is confined to the region south of the Brahmaputra River and east of the Dibang River in Arunachal Pradesh.



Alarmingly, a substantial population, resides within Assam, making the state's role in the species' survival paramount. A delegation of over 15 Indian primatologists attended the landmark event, representing the country's unique conservation challenges and successes. Dr. Jihosuo Biswas, Dr. Nabajit Das, and Dr. Joydeep Shil from PRC NE India were prominent among them, contributing crucial research to the global discussion.



Dr. Biswas, who chaired the "Human–Nonhuman Primate Interactions" session, along with Dr. Jayanta Das who presented it virtually, highlighted the threats posed by hydropower projects and linear infrastructure to Assam's primate populations. He also co-presented a paper with Dr. Shil along with Diplab Chutia who presented it virtually titled "Persistence and Group Dynamics of Western Hoolock Gibbons in the Village Matrices of Upper Assam, India." This research sheds light on the long-term demographic trends and social structure changes in this critically endangered ape, providing a deeper understanding of its struggle for survival.



The new "most endangered" designation is a stark reminder of the urgent need for action. PRC NE India has called on government agencies, local communities, and international partners to intensify efforts in habitat restoration, population monitoring, and community-led conservation.