Woman allegedly drugged and robbed by fake finance agents in Guwahati's Boragaon

In a disturbing incident reported from the Boragaon area of Guwahati, a woman was allegedly drugged and robbed of her gold chain by two unidentified youths who posed as employees of a finance company.

The victim, identified as Kalpana Kalita, was alone at her residence when the two youths arrived and introduced themselves as finance company workers. According to reports, the duo engaged her in conversation for some time before asking for drinking water.

Taking advantage of the absence of other family members, the suspects allegedly sprayed a suspected intoxicating substance on Kalita, causing her to lose consciousness.

The accused then allegedly removed a valuable gold chain from her neck and fled the scene.

After regaining consciousness, Kalita contacted her daughter over the phone and informed her about the incident, bringing the matter to light.

Following the complaint, a team from Garchuk Police Station reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

Police suspect that the two youths arrived on a Pulsar motorcycle. Investigators are currently examining CCTV footage from the area in an effort to identify and trace the accused.

Further investigation is underway.