A woman was allegedly murdered on suspicion of practising witchcraft in Assam's Digboi area, with police arresting three women in connection with the incident.

The incident took place on November 1 at Ultapul Auguri in Digboi, triggering concern over allegations of witch-hunting in the region.

According to the information available, the victim was allegedly targeted over suspicions that she practised witchcraft. Three women have since been arrested for their alleged involvement in the murder.

The incident has once again brought attention to the continued prevalence of witch-hunting-related violence in Assam, where accusations of practising witchcraft have repeatedly led to harassment, social ostracisation and, in several cases, murder.

Despite the enactment of the Assam Witch Hunting (Prohibition, Prevention and Protection) Act, 2015, which criminalises witch-hunting and prescribes stringent punishment for those involved, incidents linked to such accusations continue to surface.

The persistence of these crimes points to the challenge of eliminating deeply entrenched superstitions and addressing violence rooted in fear, misinformation and social prejudice. While the law provides for punishment and protection for victims, the recurrence of such incidents underscores the need for greater public awareness, community intervention and effective enforcement.

The murder in Digboi is another reminder that witch-hunting remains a serious social concern in Assam, even in modern times when such practices are legally prohibited.

Further details about the circumstances leading to the killing and the identities of the accused are awaited