Woman allegedly stripped during assault on national highway in Assam’s Lakhimpur, police complaint filed

A disturbing incident was reported along the National Highway at Konanodi in Lakhimpur, where a husband and wife operating a roadside fast-food stall were allegedly attacked by a group following a dispute over the location of their business.

According to reports, the couple had been running the stall under the jurisdiction of Chauldhowa Police Outpost. Tensions reportedly emerged between the couple and some local residents regarding the placement of the roadside establishment.

The disagreement allegedly escalated into violence, during which the husband and wife were physically assaulted. It has further been alleged that the woman was stripped in public during the altercation, drawing widespread concern and condemnation from local residents.

Several passersby reportedly captured videos of the incident, which have since circulated and contributed to public reaction over the alleged treatment of the woman in broad daylight on a national highway.

Following the incident, the victim approached the police and lodged a formal complaint seeking legal action.

The victim, along with the organisation Jagriti Nari Shakti, has demanded a thorough investigation into the matter and strict action against those found responsible.

Police are expected to examine the allegations and investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

