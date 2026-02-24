Woman alleges sexual assault on Silchar bypass; partner robbed, extorted

An alleged sexual assault and extortion incident reported from Silchar in Assam’s Barak Valley has triggered public concern and intense discussion on social media, even as police caution that the investigation remains at a preliminary stage and several aspects of the complaint are under scrutiny.

According to preliminary reports, a complaint was lodged at the Rangirkhari Traffic Outpost (TOP) under Silchar Sadar Police Station alleging that on the night of February 19, around 9 PM, a woman and her partner were parked along the Ramnagar Bypass Road when 7–8 unidentified men travelling in a Thar vehicle approached them.

In the complaint, the woman alleged that the group misbehaved with her, forcibly separated her from her partner, and sexually assaulted her. The complaint further alleged that the accused persons took a gold ring from her and forced her partner to transfer Rs 10,000 through UPI to one of their accounts.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), invoking sections related to sexual assault, robbery, extortion and criminal intimidation. The woman was sent to Silchar Medical College and Hospital for medical examination, and legal procedures were initiated.

Police sources said that during preliminary enquiry, certain aspects of the complaint are being closely examined. It has emerged that the woman and her partner were in a live-in relationship and had reportedly met on the evening of the incident after a period of separation.

According to sources, the initial medical examination did not reveal visible external injury marks suggesting physical struggle, and the clothes worn at the time of the alleged incident were reportedly found intact. Officials, however, stressed that the investigation is ongoing and that medical findings are only one component of the overall inquiry.

Police said the case is being investigated from multiple angles, including the allegation of rape and the suspected extortion component. No final conclusions have been drawn at this stage.

One person has been apprehended in connection with the case and has reportedly been identified by the complainant. Efforts are underway to trace the remaining accused and identify the vehicle allegedly used during the incident.

Meanwhile, police have urged the public to refrain from circulating unverified information on social media platforms, stating that speculation could hamper the investigation. Officials said further details would be shared as the probe progresses.