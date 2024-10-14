Kerala Police arrested Zahida Khatun, a woman hailing from Assam’s Cachar district, in connection with the murder of her husband Babul Hussain.

As per reports, Khatun allegedly attacked Babul with a sharp object, slashing his throat before pouring acid over his lifeless body in an attempt to clear the crime scene of any evidence.

Babul Hussain, originally from Moirabari in Assam's Morigaon district, had relocated to Kerala just two months prior to seek employment opportunities, accompanied by Zahida, his second wife. For over a week, Babul’s first wife, who remained in Moirabari, had been growing increasingly worried due to her inability to contact him. After repeated failed attempts to reach Babul, she turned to his acquaintances and eventually contacted his landlord in Kerala.

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The landlord, alarmed by Babul's unexplained absence for several days, decided to investigate. Upon forcibly opening the door to Babul's rented room, he was met with a powerful stench that filled the air. The landlord then found Babul's body, already in a state of decomposition.

Authorities began an investigation into the case, tracing Khatun's movements following the murder. It was soon discovered that she had fled to Cachar in Assam, where Kerala Police, in coordination with local law enforcement, managed to arrest her.