A woman while on her way to collect firewood in Golaghat’s Furkating tea estate, was attacked by a leopard on March 19.

The victim identified as Bhoni Mirdha was collecting firewood when the leopard, who was hiding among the bushes suddenly pounced on the woman in the middle of the tea estate.

The woman was rushed to the Shaheed Kushal Konwar Civil Hospital in Golaghat where she is undergoing treatment.

In another incident, an injured leopard was spotted in Assam’s Tinsukia district on March 19.

The injured leopard was spotted by tea estate workers in Khowang.

Villagers at Khowang tea estate informed forest officials regarding the injured leopard. The big cat was later on safely rescued by forest officials and taken away for treatment.

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