Woman commando trainee dies by suicide at Assam battalion camp, probe underway

A woman commando undergoing training at a battalion camp in Assam’s Baihata Chariali allegedly died by suicide on Wednesday, April 22 prompting an official investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The deceased has been identified as Aparna Pandit, a resident of Bokajan in Karbi Anglong district. She was part of a training programme at the Commando Battalion camp at the time of the incident.

According to preliminary information, Pandit was reportedly under significant mental stress in the days leading up to her death. A suicide note was said to have been recovered from near the body, though officials have not yet confirmed its contents or established the exact reasons behind the incident.

Authorities stated that the body has been sent to her hometown for the last rites.

Police in Baihata Chariali have registered a case and initiated an investigation. Officials said further details will emerge following examination of the recovered note and completion of procedural formalities.