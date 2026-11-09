A woman was left battling for her life after she was allegedly brutally assaulted by a man on Raghunath Path in Guwahati's Dhirenpara on Sunday, November 8 night, coinciding with Diwali celebrations. The accused, identified as Biswajit Das, alias Kalu, fled the area shortly after the incident and remains absconding.

The victim, Reshmi Dutta, was allegedly beaten so severely that she collapsed and lost consciousness at the spot. She was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was admitted. Her condition remains critical.

The motive behind the attack is yet to be established.

Das, who works as a tempo driver, was reportedly staying in a rented accommodation owned by a woman identified as Supriya Karmakar. Following the assault, he allegedly abandoned the residence and fled. His whereabouts remain unknown.

Meanwhile, local residents have alleged that Das had been creating trouble in the locality for a considerable period. They claimed that the latest incident has further heightened insecurity among residents, many of whom have expressed concerns over his alleged activities in the neighbourhood.

The incident has left residents anxious, with locals awaiting action against the accused and his arrest.