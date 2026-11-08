A woman was critically injured after a speeding car hit her while she was walking along a footpath near Narengi Ganesh Temple in Guwahati and subsequently crashed into several roadside shops.

The accident involved an Alto car bearing registration number AS 01 BW 7324, which was reportedly travelling at high speed from the Narengi side when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The car first struck the woman before crashing into shops along the roadside, causing damage to several establishments.

The injured woman was immediately rushed to a hospital, where she was admitted in critical condition.

According to preliminary information, the driver was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. However, the circumstances leading to the incident are yet to be established.

Personnel from the Satgaon and Noonmati traffic police stations reached the spot following the accident. The police rescued the injured woman and took the driver into custody.

The collision also caused damage to several shops in the vicinity of Narengi Ganesh Temple. Further investigation into the incident is underway.