A woman has been detained in Dibrugarh's Boiragimat, Assam for allegedly torturing her minor help.

As per sources, the woman who is a beautician by profession and her doctor husband, brutally tortured and mentally harassed their minor help.

Based on a complaint filed by the child welfare commission, Dibrugarh Police arrested the woman. Meanwhile the woman's husband is on the run.

Speaking to India TodayNE, Officer-in-Charge of Dibrugarh Police Station, Raju Chetri said, "We have already initiated action against the duo. While the woman has been detained, the husband is on the run. A search operation has been initiated. The victim is parentless, hence no documents could be retrieved to ascertain the exact age of the girl. By looking at her height it seems she is a minor but from her talks she seems to have attained adulthood. A test will be conducted to ascertain her age following which action will be initiated and based on the FIR lodged by CWC, as it is mentioned that she is a child and adopted by the couple".

An investigation has been initiated into the incident while search is on for the absconding doctor husband.

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