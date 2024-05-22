A woman was killed after she was hit by a goods train near the Morigaon Ahanguri railway gate in Assam.

The incident took place earlier today (May 22), and authorities are still on the scene investigating the matter.

The district circle officer, Monika Buragohain, along with a police team led by Sub-Inspector (SI) Nayan Baruah of The Railway Police Station in Chaparmukh, promptly reached the location.

At the time of reporting, the identity of the deceased woman remains unknown.

The railway police are meticulously examining the site to gather more information and ascertain the circumstances leading to the fatal accident.

Officer Buragohain took stock of the situation upon arrival and is set to initiate a thorough investigation.