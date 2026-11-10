A woman died while undergoing treatment at Sonapur District Hospital in Assam in the early hours of Tuesday, November 10 triggering protests by her family members and local residents, who alleged medical negligence and demanded a high-level investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

The deceased, identified as Golapi Deka, was a resident of Digaru in Sonapur. According to her family, she was admitted to the hospital at around 10.30 pm on Monday after experiencing dizziness, vomiting and mild back pain.

The family alleged that despite her condition failing to improve, the attending doctor did not adequately monitor her throughout the night or arrange a referral to another hospital for advanced treatment, even after repeated requests.

Deka's son alleged that Dr Dharmendra Patowary, who was on duty, examined her upon admission and administered saline. The doctor reportedly asked the family to inform him once the saline was finished.

However, when her condition showed no signs of improvement, the family said they approached the doctor and requested that she be referred to another hospital. They alleged that the doctor dismissed their concerns and advised administering another bottle of saline instead.

The family further claimed that the doctor did not examine Deka again before her condition deteriorated. According to her son, hospital staff, including a ward boy and a security guard, changed the saline, while the doctor allegedly remained absent from her bedside.

Deka died at around 5 am on Tuesday. Her son alleged that the doctor came to examine her only after her death and subsequently spoke about referring her to another hospital.

"We repeatedly told the doctor that there was no improvement in my mother's condition and asked whether she should be referred elsewhere. He said there was no need for a referral and advised another saline. My mother died around 5 am, and the doctor came to see her only after her death," her son alleged.

He also accused the doctor of behaving rudely with the family and said he would lodge a police complaint over the incident.

The woman's death triggered tension at Sonapur District Hospital, with family members and local residents demanding an impartial and high-level inquiry into the alleged lapses in treatment.

The family has sought strict action against Dr Patowary if the allegations of medical negligence are established.

The allegations are yet to be independently verified. The circumstances surrounding Deka's death and the sequence of medical treatment administered to her remain to be established through an investigation.