Woman dies in mysterious fire at Assam's Doomdooma Tea Estate, circumstances under probe

A 27-year-old woman died after reportedly catching fire inside a bungalow at Daimukhia Tea Estate in Doomdooma, in an incident that has raised questions over the circumstances surrounding her death.

The deceased has been identified as Samalina Bora, a resident of Nagaon and the wife of Gagandeep Singh Dhillon, the Assistant Manager of the tea estate.

According to the information available, the incident occurred at around 10 pm at the tea garden bungalow. Samalina reportedly sustained severe burn injuries inside the residence and died at the spot.

Local residents described the circumstances as suspicious, particularly as the incident reportedly occurred while her husband was present at the residence.

Samalina and Gagandeep Singh Dhillon, both from Nagaon, had reportedly married around one-and-a-half years ago following a relationship.

Following the incident, police reached the spot and sent the deceased’s body for post-mortem examination.

Police also detained Gagandeep Singh Dhillon for questioning as part of the investigation into the circumstances surrounding Samalina’s death.

The exact cause and circumstances leading to the fire are yet to be established. Police are investigating the case and further details are awaited.