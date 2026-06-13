Woman drug peddler arrested in Guwahati; 7 kg ganja seized in Basistha Police raid

In a continuing crackdown on narcotics trafficking, a team of the East Guwahati Police District (EGPD) from Basistha Police Station arrested an alleged drug peddler during a raid at a hideout in Beharbari.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, police apprehended Fatima Begum (40), a resident of Beharbari. During the operation, officers recovered and seized 7 kilograms of ganja, one mobile phone, and Rs 1,100 in cash from her possession.

Legal action has been initiated against the accused, and further investigation is underway to trace possible links to a wider drug network.

The latest seizure comes amid a series of successful anti-drug operations conducted by Assam Police and the EGPD in recent months.

Law enforcement agencies have intensified their efforts against drug trafficking and peddling across the state, leading to multiple arrests and significant seizures of narcotics.

Officials said the sustained drive reflects the government's commitment to combating the drug menace and dismantling trafficking networks operating in the region.