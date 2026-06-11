Woman found dead at residence in Dibrugarh; police probe underway

Police have launched an investigation following the death of a woman under suspicious circumstances at Milan Nagar in Assam's Dibrugarh district.

The deceased has been identified as Babita Das, whose body was recovered from her residence in Milan Nagar.

According to sources, the incident came to light after the woman was found dead inside her house, prompting police to initiate an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding her death.

Officials said it is yet to be determined whether the death was due to natural causes or the result of foul play. Investigators are examining all possible angles, including allegations of murder.

Babita Das was the mother of two children.

Following the incident, the deceased woman's brother lodged a formal complaint at the Milan Nagar Police Outpost, seeking a thorough investigation into the matter.

Police have sent the body for post-mortem examination and are awaiting the report, which is expected to shed light on the cause of death.

Further investigation is underway.

