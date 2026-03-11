Woman found dead in Assam’s Bajali, husband accused of killing wife in sleep

A shocking incident has emerged from Assam’s Bajali district after a 52-year-old woman was found dead on her bed under suspicious circumstances.



The deceased has been identified as Dipali Das (52), a resident of Kalighat. According to preliminary information, the incident came to light on Wednesday, March 11 morning when family members discovered her lying lifeless on the bed inside the house.



Soon after receiving information about the incident, police from Pathsala Police Station rushed to the spot and initiated an investigation. A forensic team was also deployed to examine the scene and collect evidence to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death.



Suspicion has fallen on the victim’s husband, Gopal Das, who has been accused of allegedly killing his wife while she was asleep during the night. Although the exact sequence of events is yet to be confirmed, local sources claim that the accused had a history of frequent alcohol consumption and was known to subject his wife to both physical and mental harassment.



Police officials said the body has been recovered and necessary procedures have been initiated to send it for a post-mortem examination, which is expected to determine the exact cause of death.



The incident has sparked fear and outrage in the locality, with residents expressing concern over the alleged domestic violence angle in the case. Authorities have stated that a thorough investigation is underway and further action will be taken based on the findings of the forensic examination and post-mortem report.