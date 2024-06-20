A grim discovery at Camp Area No. 5 of West Matia of Assam's Dudhnoi has plunged the community into shock as Mrijula Hajong, a lone resident, was found murdered in her own home earlier today (June 20).

The assailants targeted her with fatal stabs to her head and neck, leaving a scene of horror in their wake.

The distressing incident came to light this morning, prompting swift responses from Matia police and the district's additional superintendent of police, who rushed to the crime scene.

The victim's lifeless body was discovered inside the kitchen of her modest two-room house, gripping a sickle and a torch, the weapons seemingly used in the deadly attack.

Authorities have initiated a preliminary inquiry into the heinous crime, but as of now, the motive behind Hajong's brutal murder remains shrouded in mystery.

Community members are gripped with unease and confusion over who could have perpetrated such a vicious act and what drove them to commit such a shocking crime against the defenseless woman.

Further details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses, and the police work diligently to unravel the circumstances leading to this tragic loss of life.

Residents of West Matia Camp area no. 5 are urged to remain vigilant as the authorities pursue justice for Mrijula Hajong.