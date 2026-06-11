Woman found dead in Guwahati; boyfriend arrested

A 28-year-old woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a rented accommodation in Hatigaon area of Guwahati on June 10, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Sushmita Basumatary. According to preliminary information, she was allegedly with her boyfriend, Akash Prasad, in her rented room until late Wednesday evening.

Her body was discovered on Wednesday morning, triggering suspicion among family members, who have alleged that the death could be a case of murder.

Following the incident, a case was registered at Hatigaon Police Station and an investigation was launched. Based on the initial findings, police arrested Akash Prasad in connection with the case.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to the woman's death. Police said the cause of death will be determined after the post-mortem examination and forensic analysis.