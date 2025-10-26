Woman found dead in Guwahati flat amid allegations of drug abuse, love triangle

Police have launched a detailed investigation after discovering the body of a young woman in a rented accommodation in Hatigaon's Lakhimi Nagar area of Guwahati.

The deceased, identified as Riya Rajbongshi, was found wrapped in a blanket on a bed late at night on October 24. The discovery was made by Banjita Rabha, who had returned from her native village in Boko after a week-long absence. Upon finding the body, she immediately alerted authorities.

Police have arrested Rohan Kashyap, also known as Nayan Das, who allegedly brought Rajbongshi to the residence at No. 12, Lakshmi Nagar, whilst Rabha was away. The accused, reportedly a married man with children, had been in a live-in relationship with Rabha at the property for approximately six weeks.

Officers discovered a considerable quantity of drugs, drug containers, and cash exceeding Rs 1.5 lakh at the scene. A forensic team and the Criminal Investigation Department conducted a thorough examination, whilst a post-mortem was performed at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital under magisterial supervision, with proceedings video-recorded for legal documentation.

Initially absconding, Das was apprehended and claimed that both he and the deceased had consumed drugs together. "We both consumed drugs. She collapsed due to an overdose. I did not kill her. I have been using drugs since the lockdown. I am only a user and not involved in trafficking," he told media personnel.

However, investigators are examining whether his involvement extends beyond personal drug use to potential trafficking activities. Authorities are also determining whether the death resulted purely from an overdose or involved foul play.

During questioning in Dispur PS Case No. 868/2025 under Section 103(1) BNS, 2023, Das disclosed he had hidden the victim's mobile phones at Maa Kamakhya Hotel in Ulubari's Sarabhati area. A subsequent search of Room No. 206 led to the recovery of two mobile phones and approximately 13 grams of suspected brown sugar concealed in a soap box. All evidence was seized in the presence of witnesses.

Rabha remains in custody for questioning as police work to establish a complete timeline of events. The investigation continues.