Woman found dead under mysterious circumstances in Nagaon’s Rupahihat; husband detained

Tension and shock gripped Bongaon village under Laokhowa in Assam's Rupahihat area after the body of a married woman was recovered under mysterious circumstances on June 18.

The deceased has been identified as Maina Bordoloi. While her husband's family has claimed that she died by suicide after allegedly hanging herself, the woman's family has rejected the claim and alleged that she was murdered and the incident was later staged to appear as a case of suicide.

Family members of the deceased alleged that Maina had been subjected to mental and physical harassment by her husband's family for a prolonged period. They have demanded a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to her death.

Following the incident, a team from Ambagan Police Station rushed to the spot and launched an investigation. Police have detained the deceased woman's husband, Pankaj Bordoloi, for questioning.

The body was recovered and sent to Nagaon for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Police officials stated that it is too early to determine whether the case involves murder or suicide. The actual circumstances surrounding the woman's death will be established only after the completion of the investigation and receipt of the post-mortem report.

Further investigation is underway.