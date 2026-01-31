Woman goes missing from Assam's Kokrajhar, family suspects social media blackmail and trafficking

A disturbing case of a woman going missing under suspicious circumstances has been reported from Bhutiapara in Kokrajhar district, raising serious concerns over alleged social media blackmail, financial exploitation and possible trafficking.

The missing woman has been identified as Preeti Nath (35), wife of Pradeep Nath of Bhutiapara. She reportedly went missing after leaving behind her husband and minor child. The family fears that she may have fallen victim to a blackmail or honey-trap racket operating through social media platforms.

According to family members, Preeti Nath had been active on social media and used to make short videos. Her husband suspects that she came into contact with unknown individuals online and was gradually lured into a trap. Over the past few days, she had allegedly transferred money online to several suspicious accounts without the family’s knowledge. It has also been alleged that she even mortgaged her gold jewellery to send money to these unknown accounts.

Despite these efforts, the situation took a tragic turn when Preeti suddenly went missing. After her disappearance, messages demanding money were allegedly sent to her husband’s mobile phone from Preeti’s own phone number. The messages reportedly claimed that she would be taken from Guwahati, and later messages stated that she had already left Guwahati by train around 10:30 pm.

The husband said he received multiple WhatsApp messages and voice messages, all written in Hindi, even though Preeti was not fluent in any language other than her mother tongue. In one of the voice messages, it was allegedly stated that she would be killed if money was not paid, deepening fears that she was under coercion.

The family suspects that Preeti was taken out of Assam via the Kamrup–Kokrajhar route on the Avadh Assam Express, which travels from Guwahati. They claim that the Railway Protection Force (RPF) was also informed about the matter.

Preeti’s mobile number (8473810866) reportedly remained active till Katihar, after which it was switched off. The family has been regularly sharing all messages, phone numbers and transaction details with the police. However, neighbours and relatives have alleged that the police did not act with the urgency the case demanded.

The incident has left the family devastated, with the minor child facing immense uncertainty and emotional distress. Whether Preeti Nath has fallen prey to a women trafficking network or a honey-trap and extortion racket remains unclear and is currently under suspicion.

The family has made an emotional appeal to the authorities to trace and rescue Preeti Nath at the earliest, urging swift and decisive action before the situation worsens further.