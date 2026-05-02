Woman hacked to death by husband in Assam’s Chirang, accused arrested

A 44-year-old woman was allegedly hacked to death by her husband following a domestic altercation in Assam’s Chirang district, police said on May 2.

The incident took place at Thuribari in the Mongolian area under Bijni Police Station late Friday night.

The accused, Shukur Basumatary (55), was arrested by Assam Police shortly after the incident.

According to preliminary information, the incident occurred around midnight after a naming ceremony of the couple’s granddaughter was held at their residence. Police said an argument reportedly broke out between the couple after the family gathering.

During the altercation, Shukur Basumatary, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, attacked his wife, Sabita Basumatary (44), with a sharp weapon, leading to her death on the spot.

Sources said both the husband and wife had reportedly consumed alcohol before the incident.

Police reached the spot on May 2, recovered the body, and sent it for post-mortem examination. Further investigation into the case is underway.