Woman held with suspected heroin in anti-drug operation in Assam's Nagaon

In a continued crackdown against narcotics, Kachua Police Station carried out an anti-drug operation and seized suspected heroin from a woman in Nagaon district of Assam.

The operation was conducted under the leadership of Officer-in-Charge Mridul Bora, during which police apprehended a woman identified as Golapi Begum from Alitangani area.

During the raid, police recovered 55 plastic containers containing approximately 8.68 grams of suspected heroin from her possession.

The accused was taken into custody and further legal proceedings are underway.