Woman injured in Assam's Nagaon armed dacoity succumbs, police arrest six

A woman who sustained critical injuries during an armed dacoity at her residence in Assam’s Nagaon district last month succumbed to her injuries on Sunday, while police have arrested six suspected robbers in connection with the case so far.

The victim, identified as Ruprekha Bhuyan Saikia, had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Guwahati since the incident that took place on April 24.

Family sources said she died in the early hours of Sunday, May 10. Following post-mortem examination, her body was taken to her residence in Nagaon.

According to reports, the armed robbery took place at her residence in Nagaon district, during which she sustained severe injuries. She remained in critical condition throughout her treatment.

Police have so far arrested six suspected robbers in connection with the case. Further investigation into the incident is underway.