In a tragic incident, a woman was severely injured in a rhino attack near Hatikhuli Tea Estate situated on the periphery of Kaziranga National Park Assam. The victim was identified as Priya Chaora.

Soon after the incident, the girl was taken to the hospital for better treatment.

It should be mentioned that the rhino left the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) about two months ago and is still roaming around the area.

A forest department employee named Moheshwar Hazarika was killed in a rhino assault inside the Kaziranga National Park in a similar occurrence in January 2021.

Earlier, A 50-year-old man was killed in a rhino attack near Samaguri in Assam’s Majuli district. The victim was identified as Madan Das.