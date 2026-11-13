A 57-year-old woman was killed and her daughter critically injured after a speeding motorcycle allegedly hit them while they were crossing National Highway 27 in Pathsala, Bajali district, on November 13.

The deceased has been identified as Rina Devi, while her 25-year-old daughter, Papari Devi, sustained serious injuries. The motorcyclist allegedly fled the scene after hitting the two women.

The accident occurred barely 100 metres from Pathsala Police Station. Local residents rushed the injured women to Pathsala Civil Hospital, where doctors attended to them. However, due to the severity of her injuries, Papari Devi was later referred to Barpeta Medical College and Hospital for advanced treatment.

The incident sparked tension in the area, with relatives of the deceased expressing anger before the officer-in-charge of Pathsala Police Station. They demanded strict action against the motorcyclist responsible for the accident.

The incident has once again brought the issue of pedestrian safety along the busy National Highway 27 into focus, particularly amid concerns over reckless driving and road safety in the area.