Woman killed, husband injured in highway accident at Assam's Bongaigaon

Bongaigaon witnessed a tragic road accident on May 9 after a speeding car lost control and crashed into a roadside railing along National Highway-27 at Shaktola.

According to reports, the accident involved an i10 car bearing registration number AS 15 F 0151.

The vehicle reportedly went out of control before crashing into the railing on the side of the highway.

A woman identified as Deepali Bala Das (60), a resident of Kalitapara in Sorbhog under Barpeta district, died on the spot in the accident. Her husband, Ranjan Kumar Das (65), sustained serious injuries.

The couple was reportedly travelling from Bongaigaon to their residence in Sorbhog when the accident occurred.

Police personnel and local residents rushed to the spot and shifted both victims to Lower Assam Hospital in Bongaigaon. However, doctors declared Deepali Bala Das dead on arrival.

Ranjan Kumar Das is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.