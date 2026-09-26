Woman lawyer from Assam allegedly assaulted in central Delhi, complaint lodged

An Assamese woman lawyer practising in Delhi was allegedly assaulted by a group of people in the Prasad Nagar area of central Delhi on Friday, September 25 amid an ongoing property dispute, police said on Saturday.

According to police, the lawyer was allegedly assaulted in the presence of police personnel. A purported video of the incident showing the woman in tears has also surfaced.

The group allegedly questioned why people from the Northeast should come to Delhi for work, police said.

The woman lawyer was representing a person identified as “Dollar Baba” in a property-related legal dispute, according to police.

The lawyer has also filed a complaint alleging molestation. Police said an FIR is being registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita based on her complaint.

Meanwhile, the other group involved in the property dispute also filed a complaint alleging assault. Following the complaint, a cross-FIR has been registered against the first group, police said.

The incident is linked to an ongoing legal dispute between the two groups over a property in Prasad Nagar, police said.

Further investigation is underway.