Woman missing from Guwahati found safe in Shillong, police team heads to Meghalaya

A 27-year-old woman from Guwahati, who had gone missing on April 24, has been traced safe in Shillong, according to information shared by a family member on social media.

The woman, identified as Bhabana Sarma, was reportedly found near the Polo ground in Shillong. A person who found her in a distressed state, alerted local police authorities.

Following confirmation of her whereabouts, Sarma’s family members, accompanied by a police team, have departed for Shillong to bring her back.



Vivek Syiem, Superintendent of Police, East Khasi Hills, while speaking to India Today NE said that the woman was found in a disoriented state and was unable to remember how she reached Shillong. "The woman was found near Hotel Polo Towers and seemed very disoriented. We have informed Guwahati police and a team is going to reach here soon. Meanwhile the woman has been sent for medical examination, following which she will be taken to the police station for questioning", said SP Vivek Syiem.

Sarma had gone missing on Friday after allegedly sending a message to her family indicating that she was in danger. She had reportedly hired a cab from her residence in Tetelia in Guwahati and was en route to Azara when she sent the distress message.

Concerned over her sudden disappearance and inability to establish contact, her family filed a formal complaint at Jalukbari Police Station. Acting on the complaint, police launched a search operation to trace her movements.

According to sources, her last known mobile location was traced near the Gauhati University area before her phone became unreachable. No further communication was received from her until her recovery in Shillong.

Further details regarding the circumstances leading to her disappearance and subsequent recovery are awaited as police continue their inquiry.