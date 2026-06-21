Woman police constable found dead at rented accommodation in Guwahati, probe underway

A woman police constable was found dead at her rented accommodation in the Panikhaiti area of Guwahati on Sunday, June 21 prompting an investigation by the police and forensic authorities.

The deceased has been identified as Dipamoni Hira (26), who had been serving at Panikhaiti Police Station and had reportedly been residing alone in the rented house for the past three years.

According to initial reports, concern arose after her husband, who resides in Nagaon, was unable to contact her in the morning. Following repeated unsuccessful attempts to reach her, he informed the house owner and requested that the situation be checked.

The house owner subsequently entered the premises and found the constable dead inside the room before immediately alerting the police.

Police personnel reached the location and initiated an investigation into the incident. A note was also reportedly recovered from the scene, although officials have not disclosed details regarding its contents.

Authorities stated that the body would be sent for post-mortem examination in the presence of a magistrate to ascertain the cause of death. Forensic experts and senior police officials also visited the scene as part of the ongoing inquiry.

The exact circumstances and cause behind the incident are yet to be determined, and further investigation is underway.