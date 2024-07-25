A 26-year-old woman tattooist from Assam was found dead with multiple head injuries in Murtizapur town of Maharashtra's Akola district Police suspect her boyfriend, whom she met on social media, to be involved.

The victim, Shantikriya Kashyap alias Koel, was discovered on July 24 at a house in Pratik Nagar locality where her boyfriend Kunal alias Sunny Shringare, 30, lived Kashyap had been living in Delhi with her mother for the last six years and had established herself in tattoo art She had recently moved to Mumbai for work.

According to the investigation, Kashyap and Shringare became friends through social media.



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Recently, he invited her to Murtizapur, promising to find her a job She arrived on July 21 and stayed with him Shringare, who worked as a waiter at a local bar, tried to get her a job there, but the bar owner refused.

On the night of July 23, an argument broke out between them, and in a fit of rage, he hit her on the head with a sharp weapon The next morning, neighbours alerted the police about Shringare's suspicious activities.

The police found Kashyap's body after breaking open the door of the house Shringare is currently on the run, and efforts are ongoing to apprehend him.

A case has been registered against him under section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

(Inputs from PTI)