Woman’s body recovered from Railway drain near overbridge in Assam's Moran

A woman’s body was recovered from water in a railway drain near the Moran Railway Overbridge in Dibrugarh district, triggering concern in the area.

The deceased has been identified by police and the administration as Namita Baruah, 24, wife of Hirak Jyoti Baruah, a resident of Fatikachowa Nepali Gaon.

According to available information, Hirak Jyoti Baruah had been living with his mother and wife in a house constructed on railway land as the family did not have their own land or homestead. He is reportedly employed as a Grade IV employee in the Railway Department.

Namita Baruah had reportedly been missing since September 16. Her body was later found floating in the water-filled railway drain near the overbridge.

The exact circumstances surrounding her death remain unclear. Some local residents reportedly suspected that excessive alcohol consumption could have been a factor. However, there is no confirmation of this claim, and the actual cause of death will be established only after the investigation and post-mortem examination.

Following the recovery, the administration reached the spot and arranged for the body to be sent for post-mortem examination. Police have also initiated an investigation into the incident.

The precise cause and circumstances of Namita Baruah’s death are expected to become clear after the post-mortem report and further police investigation.