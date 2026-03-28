Women, Gen Z lead poll wave: Himanta Biswa Sarma predicts NDA sweep

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday, March 27, expressed strong confidence in the BJP-led NDA’s prospects in the upcoming Assembly elections, stating that women and Gen Z voters are driving the electoral momentum.

“You will find women at public meetings and youth at rallies. There is tremendous enthusiasm among them. This election is being fought by Gen Z and women, and we are going to see a great result,” Sarma said.

Highlighting his recent campaign in Dhakuakhana and Lakhimpur, the Chief Minister noted that constituencies which were once closely contested have now turned into “A+ seats,” crediting government work and initiatives led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Projecting confidence, Sarma said voters are likely to back the BJP-AGP-BPF alliance decisively. “People are excited, and we are ready for the elections. We are confident of a thumping majority,” he added.

Downplaying the opposition, including the Indian National Congress, Sarma remarked that engaging with them would only give them publicity.

He also announced that the alliance’s vision document will be released soon, outlining its governance roadmap.

Polling for all 126 Assembly constituencies in Assam will be held on April 9, with counting scheduled for May 4.