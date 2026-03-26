Women to run 300 booths as Dibrugarh prepares for single-phase Assam polls

Dibrugarh district has completed preparations for polling on April 9 across its six Assembly constituencies, with officials outlining special measures to ensure access in remote and riverine areas.

Deputy Commissioner Bikram Kairi said 1,322 polling stations have been set up across the district. Of these, five are located in riverine pockets, where polling teams will travel via the Brahmaputra to reach voters. The administration has arranged transport and logistics to ensure residents in these areas can vote within their villages.

A notable feature this year is the increase in women-managed polling stations. As many as 300 booths will be run entirely by women staff, reflecting higher participation and confidence among female personnel during training sessions, officials said.

The district’s preparations focus on improving last-mile connectivity in difficult terrains while ensuring inclusive participation. Authorities aim to conduct a smooth and efficient polling process with minimal disruption.

At the state level, the Election Commission of India held an online review and training session on March 25 with District Election Officers, police officials and other senior authorities to assess readiness for the Assembly elections.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar had earlier stressed that polling in Assam should be conducted in a violence-free, intimidation-free and inducement-free environment, allowing voters to exercise their franchise without fear.

Officials reviewed key aspects including polling station facilities, EVM management, logistics, staff training, law and order arrangements, and voter outreach. District authorities have been instructed to distribute Voter Information Slips at least five days before polling, along with voter guides for every household. Braille-enabled slips will also be provided for visually impaired voters.

Special attention has been given to safety and rescue arrangements in riverine areas, given the unique geographical challenges in parts of Assam.

Polling for all 126 Assembly constituencies in the state will be held in a single phase on April 9, with counting scheduled for May 4.