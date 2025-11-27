Women veterinarians lead wildlife health dialogue at national meet in Guwahati, highlights innovations in veterinary

The 19th National Conference of the Indian Association of Women Veterinarians (IAWV) commenced today at the College of Veterinary Science (CVSc), Khanapara. Organized by the Assam Chapter of IAWV in association with the Assam Veterinary and Fishery University (AVFU), the two-day event is focused on the theme “Role of Women Veterinarians in Strengthening One Health through Innovations in Animal Husbandry, Clinical Practices, and Wildlife Domain.”

The inaugural session was chaired by AVFU Vice Chancellor Dr. Niranjan Kalita, who highlighted the significant contributions of women veterinarians in advancing veterinary healthcare across the country. The event began with a welcome address by Dr. Munmun Sarma.

Guest of Honour, Dr. Kasturi Bhattacharya, Director (Academic & Clinical), emphasized the One Health concept, stressing the crucial interlinkages between human, animal, and environmental health. Dr. B.N. Saikia, Dean of the college, also addressed the gathering and shared an overview of the host institution’s progress.

During the ceremony, progressive farmers Satyavati Tumung, known for her successful layer farming venture under AVFU mentorship, and dairy entrepreneur Junuma Mali Deka were felicitated for their achievements.

The conference also honoured distinguished professionals for their remarkable contributions:

Lifetime Achievement Award: Dr. G. Manjuvani

Distinguished Lady Veterinarian Award: Dr. Wanshwa Papang & Dr. Tshering Pem Lama

Excellence Award (Lady Entrepreneur): Dr. Moirangthem Amla Devi

Several research scholars were also recognized for their outstanding scientific contributions



IAWV National President Dr. D. Nagalakshmi and National Secretary Dr. M. Sobharani addressed the participants, highlighting the evolution and impact of the association since its inception.

With more than 250 women veterinarians, scientists, academicians, students, and research scholars from across India participating, the conference will witness technical sessions covering veterinary science innovations, wildlife healthcare, and women empowerment through animal husbandry. The platform aims to foster research collaboration, knowledge exchange, and inspire future veterinary professionals.