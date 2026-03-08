Women’s Day: 40 lakh Orunodoi beneficiaries in Assam to receive Rs 9,000 next week, says Himanta

Nearly 40 lakh beneficiaries of the Orunodoi Scheme in Assam will receive Rs 9,000 each next week, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on March 8 on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

The chief minister said the consolidated payment, which includes grants for four months along with an additional amount for Bohag Bihu celebrations, will be transferred to the beneficiaries’ bank accounts on March 10.

Sarma said the transfer of nearly Rs 3,600 crore in a single day under the scheme would be a record bank transaction carried out by the state government.

The Orunodoi scheme, a flagship poverty alleviation programme of the state government, provides financial assistance of Rs 1,250 per month to eligible women beneficiaries from economically weaker households.

Addressing people through a Facebook Live session, Sarma invited beneficiary families to attend meetings being organised across the state on the occasion and said the government’s strength comes from the support of the people.

Highlighting the government’s focus on women’s empowerment, the chief minister said various initiatives in areas such as financial security, education, healthcare and entrepreneurship are helping lakhs of women gain confidence and independence.

In a post on social media platform X, Sarma said empowering women has been central to the state’s growth story and celebrated the strength and spirit of Assam’s “Nari Shakti”.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, several initiatives undertaken by the central and state governments have benefited women in the state. These include the provision of over 59 lakh tap water connections and more than 51 lakh LPG connections under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana.

The state has also created over 5.5 lakh “Lakhpati Didis”, supported more than 900 women-led startups and trained around 56,000 Anganwadi workers, the CMO said.