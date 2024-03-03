Breaking barriers and paving the way against the conventions of society Dhritimala Deka has been an active member of Nabagraha Crematorium. Defying the century-old notion of discouraging women from entering a crematorium, Dhritimala has been compassionately helping people on the cremation ground.

Her journey at the Nabagraha crematorium began under the guidance of her father. It was in 2011 when her father pursued her to pay visits at the ground, keeping aside the norms of Hindu traditions where a woman is generally restricted from attending such rituals.

But on February 18, 2016, an incident took place that completely changed her approach towards this practice of providing service to the people present at the crematorium. On that day she understood why her father constantly kept insisting on such visits. She came across a kid whose father had passed away and there were hardly four people present to carry out the ritual. And since that day onwards, Dritimala Deka started providing compassionate service on the ground out of her willingness.

On the initial days of her visit to the cremation ground, what touched her most was how the bodies were treated. According to her people pay a lot of heed to what a person wears or how they carry themselves out in public. But once the soul leaves the body, people are unperturbed about it and the body remains in a dilapidated condition. Dhritimala had been mindful of such situations because of this she started carrying out such practices that would give the body equal respect as that of a body with a soul.

Dhritimala Deka went on to say that she is still speechless on being honoured with the Assam Gaurav Award. She is grateful as well as thankful to the Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma that he thought of acknowledging her work. It was beyond her imagination to be acknowledged and honoured with such a prestigious award.

She also mentioned that she is often being asked by people whether such tasks end up giving her sleepless nights, to which she replies that, her approach to life has always been realistic. Whenever she comes across such situations, she is more concerned about the people with whom the deceased has been associated. She empathises with them and tries to figure out the best way for them to carry on with their lives.

Speaking to IndiaTodayNE, Dhritimala Deka clarified that she has not kept a definite track as to how many families she has helped in the cremation ground as she has been very compassionate about it and has done everything by her heart. She never thought that it was important for her to keep a count of the numbers.

Galloping through the domain that is primarily dominated by males Dhritimala Deka looks forward to a future where people come forward to a time when people are not bound by norms of the society but fill themselves with compassion to help those going through a difficult time at the cremation ground. She believes that there are many lessons to be learned while bidding the final adieu which makes people realise the true essence of life that will help them bond and come out of the materialistic life.