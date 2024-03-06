Nestled in the vibrant tapestry of Assam's Goalpara, a group of exceptional women are defying convention and inspiring others with their unique approach to wedding catering.

Led by the visionary Neha Lama, Smita Nath, and Jitumoni Rabha, the North East Queens Wedding Planners are more than just a catering service; they are a testament to female empowerment, cultural preservation, and community upliftment.

All women catering services in Goalpara

Born from the spirit of resilience during the 2020 lockdown, Lama's brainchild filled a void in Goalpara's catering landscape. While women-led catering services existed in the state, none offered the exclusivity and cultural reverence that North East Queens embodies.

Speaking exclusively with India TodayNE, Neha Lama says, "During lockdown in 2020, we were hit with this idea of serving people. This initiative allthough needed lot of planning and communication with the people, we did face a little difficulty at the start considering the prevailing conditions. While Jitumoni Rabha, an advocate by profession gave us the necessary boost through her ideas and advices, Smita Nath, a law student has given me the much needed help to build this little dream into full reality. And now we have 75 girls under our umbrella. We are serving across the state and will continue to do so in the coming days."

On being asked how the people have responded to their services, Lama says that now they are so well equipped that they can serve three weddings on a single day.

North East Queens boasts a team of an all women workforce of 75 members, many of whom are students or facing financial difficulties. This initiative provides them with an opportunity to earn, dream, and chart a path for their future.

All women catering services in Goalpara

Unlike conventional caterers, these queens don't just serve food; they embrace the cultural richness of Assam. They dress in traditional attire specific to the community they are serving, be it Rabha, Bodo, or any other. This dedication to cultural authenticity adds a unique dimension to their service, fostering respect and appreciation for Assam's diverse heritage.

Their vision extends beyond weddings. Recognizing the need for continued growth, Lama and her team ventured into the broader food sector by establishing a canteen at Goalpara College, staffed entirely by women.

The North East Queens' story is a powerful reminder that even the simplest acts, like serving food, can become catalysts for positive change. They empower women, celebrate tradition, and inspire others to dream bigger. Their journey is a testament to the transformative power of women working together, proving that even amidst challenges, extraordinary things can bloom.