As we celebrate International Women's Day it's essential to acknowledge the incredible stories of women who break the mold, challenge societal norms and embark on unconventional paths. Meet Chandrani Das, a driven businesswoman who chose to create her own street tea shop, Adda777, in defiance of social norms despite having a master's degree and having a successful career in the corporate sector.

Born and raised in Dibrugarh, Chandrani's academic journey took her from DPS Digboi for schooling to the city of Guwahati for her graduation and master's degree. Little did she know that her path would veer from the conventional corporate trajectory to the vibrant streets of entrepreneurship.

Chandrani explains, "To be honest, I always dreamt of doing something unique and interesting for my lifetime experience. I wanted to pursue a business career, achieve goodwill, and be recognized as one of the youngest female entrepreneurs. But I decided to start my journey at the grassroots level."

She shares, "I was always inspired by those who believed in working independently. Whether it's a small tea counter or a big brand business, it's us who break all unbeatable challenges with more power and passion."

Chandrani's academic background became a solid foundation for her entrepreneurial leap. "My plans were always simple. I decided to go for my dreams but believed in being educated for more knowledge and experience," she says. Chandrani worked for various companies, accumulating experiences that would later serve her in managing her tea business. "After four years of working experience, I decided to start my journey with grassroots plans, breaking challenges step by step."

Taking her tea business to the streets, Chandrani faced challenges not only in the business realm but also in challenging societal norms and gender stereotypes. She reflects, "It was really tough for me to get into the streets without any kind of experience. But I took that as a challenge and started with Adda777 (live food counter). I was a bit scared because I was thinking about society too. But the support I received from my friends and family was unbelievable."

Talking about unconventional career choice Chandrani observes, "Our society was not used to any other sectors initially, but slowly and steadily everything is changing. Our society is accepting it with open arms and positivity. However, as we all know, nothing is that easy. So, with positive response, we also have to face negativity. But if we are confident about our decisions and choices, we can easily succeed in our goals."

As an independent woman, Chandrani faced numerous challenges establishing her tea stall. She notes, "Being alone at the counter, handling customers with positive and negative responses, was not easy. But my self-motivation and never-giving-up attitude make me comfortable to stand up for myself. This is the most important part of our life, overcoming obstacles."

Chandrani's tea business, Adda777, brings a unique touch to the market. "Tea is an emotion for many of us, especially in Assam. Without tea, we can't even get a conversation started. I decided to make the tea just like my grandmother did, using the clay vessel, and added my own masala for a refreshing taste."

Chandrani shares advice for others looking to break barriers in unconventional professions: "Life is all about struggle and sacrifice. We always have to face both positive and negative surroundings, but we don't have to stop. Never slow down if you face any failure in your career because nothing makes us perfect. It's us who can make it possible."

Chandrani Das with her tea stall Adda777 stands not just as a successful entrepreneur but as a symbol of resilience, determination and the power of breaking free from societal expectations. On this International Women's Day lets Chandrani's journey inspire every individual to chase their dreams, regardless of how unconventional they may seem and to brew their success with passion and perseverance.