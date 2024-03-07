On the occasion of Women's Day, we bring you a special story from Assam. Breaking through the gender stereotype barriers is a woman bus conductor.

She has taken up this challenging job that is typically dominated by men, and is efficiently managing her duties. Her determination and courage are indeed commendable and set an inspiring example for many.

In a bustling city, there was a young woman determined to defy the odds and pursue her dreams, even if it meant taking an unconventional path. Despite facing skepticism and societal norms, Monica Bezbaruah from Assam's Nalbari district chose to become a bus conductor, a profession typically dominated by men.

Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) taking steps to promote gender equality by hiring female bus conductors. This breaks down traditional barriers and creates new opportunities for women in the workforce. "As an Assamese girl, I want every young girl to break the stereotypes and be proud of their work. It is so good to see because the public is so supportive", she said.

From the moment Monica stepped onto the bus, she exuded confidence and determination. With a bright smile on her face, she greeted passengers and collected their fares with ease. But Maya's journey was not without its challenges. She encountered resistance from some passengers who were skeptical about having a young woman as their conductor. However, Maya remained unfazed by their doubts, and her dedication to her job soon won them over.

Monica 's positive attitude and strong work ethic soon caught the attention of her colleagues and superiors. She was praised for her punctuality, efficiency, and ability to handle any situation with grace and composure. Maya quickly became a role model for other young women who aspired to break barriers and pursue their passions.

As Maya continued to excel in her role, she also found ways to give back to her community. She used her position to advocate for gender equality and empowerment, inspiring other women to pursue careers in male-dominated fields. Maya's story became a source of inspiration for many, proving that with determination and courage, anyone can achieve their dreams, regardless of gender or societal expectations.

Years passed, and Monica's dedication and perseverance paid off. She was eventually promoted to a leadership position within the transportation company, becoming the first female manager in its history. Her journey from bus conductor to trailblazing leader served as a reminder that no dream is too big and no obstacle is too great to overcome.

Maya's story continues to inspire countless individuals around the world, reminding them to never underestimate the power of resilience, determination, and belief in oneself. As Maya often says, "The only limits that exist are the ones we place on ourselves. Dare to dream, and you will achieve greatness."