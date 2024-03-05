Alaka Das, with her arms strong and calloused, hoisted the hefty LPG cylinders onto her shoulder. Sweat beaded on her brow under the unforgiving midday sun, but her smile remained unwavering. In a society where manual labor was often shunned, especially for women, Guwahati-based Alaka was a beacon of resilience.

"Everyone has judged me that this work does not belong to women. I cried a lot at first but I had to work because that's how I can support my children. So never gave up and I'm still working. Our manager was quite unsure about me but as time passed, I proved him wrong and now he is proud of me", says Alaka while talking to IndiaTodayNE.

Years ago, when her husband fell ill, she was forced to take on the mantle of breadwinner. Her options were scarce, but she found an unlikely opportunity - becoming a cylinder delivery woman for a local medical supply company. The job was physically demanding, navigating narrow alleys and climbing countless stairs in scorching heat. Discouraging remarks and curious stares were constant companions.

But Alaka persevered. She saw a deeper purpose in her work, knowing that each cylinder carried the breath of life for someone in need. She treated each delivery with utmost care, her smile and kind words bringing a ray of sunshine to the homes she visited.

Slowly, the community began to recognize her strength and dedication. The whispers turned into smiles and waves. Mothers stopped her on the street to express their gratitude, and shopkeepers offered her cool water on hot days. She became an inspiration, not just for women, but for everyone struggling against adversity.

Her story spread, reaching the ears of young girls who saw a future where strength wasn't confined by gender roles. Das, the once-overlooked delivery woman, became a symbol of hope and determination, proving that even the most challenging paths can lead to extraordinary journeys.