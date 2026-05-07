Women’s participation in maritime sector rises 340 per cent since 2020: Sarbananda Sonowal

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday said women’s participation in India’s maritime sector has increased by 340 per cent since 2020, highlighting the government’s emphasis on building an inclusive and future-ready maritime workforce.

Addressing the 10th Indian Ocean Dialogue in New Delhi, Sonowal said initiatives such as ‘Sagar Mein Samman’ are helping promote dignity, inclusion and leadership opportunities for women in the maritime sector.

He said the transformation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is contributing to the development of a more resilient and inclusive workforce across the Indian Ocean Region.

The Union Minister was joined at the event by Mauritius Foreign Minister Dhananjay Ramful and Yemen’s Minister of State Waleed Mohammed Al-Qadimi.

Speaking on India’s maritime vision, Sonowal said the “human element” remains central to the country’s strategy alongside efforts to strengthen maritime security, connectivity and sustainability.

Describing the Indian Ocean as a critical global lifeline, he said its growing significance for energy flows, trade and supply chains requires stronger regional cooperation, resilience and inclusivity.

Sonowal said India’s maritime initiatives are aligned with frameworks such as SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) and MAHASAGAR, aimed at promoting regional cooperation and equitable growth.

The 10th Indian Ocean Dialogue is being hosted by India as Chair of the Indian Ocean Rim Association for the 2025–27 term under the theme “Indian Ocean Region in a Transforming World”.

The forum has brought together ministers, policymakers, academics and industry leaders to deliberate on issues including maritime security, blue economy, disaster risk management, climate change and women’s empowerment.

Under India’s chairmanship, the forum is focusing on “Innovation, Openness, Resilience and Adaptability”, with women’s economic empowerment identified as a major cross-cutting priority area.

Highlighting India’s role as a “net security provider” in the region, Sonowal referred to initiatives related to humanitarian assistance, maritime surveillance and disaster response.

He also stressed the need for collective action to address maritime challenges, stating that no single country can tackle such issues alone and calling for cooperation based on transparency and respect for international law.

“India remains committed to working with all partners to advance a safe, secure and stable Indian Ocean Region,” Sonowal said.

The Indian Ocean Dialogue, launched in 2014 in Kochi, serves as IORA’s flagship Track 1.5 platform. The 10th edition of the Dialogue is being held in New Delhi on May 7 and 8.