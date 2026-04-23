Women’s Quota War: BJP Women Accuse Gandhi Family of Blocking Opportunities

Assam's Guwahati witnessed a charged political atmosphere as women members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hit the streets, turning the spotlight on the ongoing debate around the Women’s Reservation Bill. The rally, which began from Khanapara and moved towards Six Mile, saw strong participation from party leaders and women workers.

State BJP president Dilip Saikia, MP Bijuli Kalita Medhi, senior leader Ajanta Neog, and Asha Bordoloi were present, backing the protest and addressing supporters.

Protesters alleged that the INDIA Alliance created hurdles in the passage of the bill, claiming it has delayed justice for women seeking political representation. The Gandhi family also came under direct attack, with demonstrators accusing them of dominating national politics and limiting opportunities for grassroots women leaders.

The agitation in Guwahati reflects a larger national debate around the Constitution (106th Amendment) Act, 2023, which proposes 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. While the bill is being projected as a landmark reform, its implementation timeline—linked to the next Census and delimitation has triggered political friction.

Currently, women’s representation remains limited, with around 14% in the Lok Sabha and roughly 10% in most state assemblies, a gap that continues to fuel demands for immediate action.

As political blame games intensify, the Guwahati protest underlines how the Women’s Reservation Bill is no longer just a legislative issue, but a major political flashpoint shaping narratives ahead of upcoming electoral battles.