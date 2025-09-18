Women’s role in society growing stronger with Orunodoi scheme: Assam minister Pijush Hazarika

Assam Cabinet Minister and Guardian Minister of Udalguri, Pijush Hazarika, on Wednesday, September 17 highlighted the transformative role of the Orunodoi scheme in empowering women across the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

Addressing a gathering during his visit to Udalguri as part of the ongoing BTR election campaign, Hazarika said that the flagship welfare initiative has become a lifeline for thousands of women. “In **Bhergaon constituency alone, over 19,000 women are benefitting from Orunodoi, and the number will soon cross 30,000,” he stated.

The minister underscored that Orunodoi is more than financial support—it provides dignity, security, and independence for women, particularly in rural and semi-urban communities. By ensuring direct monthly financial assistance to women, he said, the scheme is helping households meet essential needs, including children’s education, while fostering stronger families and a more confident society.

Hazarika further noted that women’s growing participation in decision-making at the family and community levels is a sign of social transformation driven by Orunodoi.

Later in the day, the minister joined the Sri Sri Vishwakarma Puja celebrations at Tangla Railway Station, organised by the Tangla Town E-Rickshaw Drivers’ Association. Extending festive greetings, he remarked that Vishwakarma Puja holds special significance for workers, artisans, and professionals whose livelihoods rely on skill and craftsmanship.

The celebration showcased the cultural vibrancy of the region, with a Nagara Naam performance by women adding devotional spirit to the occasion. Hazarika praised their contribution, stating that women’s involvement in cultural traditions strengthens unity and keeps heritage alive.